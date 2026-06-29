European Union allocates roughly $5.7 million in emergency aid to Venezuela

Natural disasters have a brutal way of tearing through communities in just a matter of seconds, leaving absolute devastation in their wake.

When a massive crisis strikes, the international community is often forced to mobilize instantly to offer a lifeline. For one hard-hit nation, that critical global support is finally on the way, reports DR News

A dual catastrophe

A massive double earthquake recently ripped through Venezuela, causing widespread panic and immense structural damage. The country suffered two consecutive, violent tremors within a span of less than a minute.

The first shock registered a calculated magnitude of 7.2. Just 39 seconds later, a second, even more powerful tremor measuring 7.5 hit the exact same region.

According to a report by DR, this represents the largest seismic event to strike the South American nation in over a century. Rescue teams are still digging through the rubble as the official death toll climbs.

Local news agency Ritzau noted that authorities have currently confirmed 1,430 fatalities. However, the exact number of dead, injured, and missing citizens remains deeply uncertain.

Fearing higher casualties

The true scale of the disaster could be much worse than initially feared. Many are still missing. Rescue efforts continue around the clock.

Data from the United States Geological Survey indicates that the double disaster will likely have a catastrophic final toll. Experts from the agency warned that an earthquake event of this extreme magnitude could ultimately claim more than 10,000 lives.

In response to the crisis, European allies have launched an immediate relief effort. The bloc has committed both emergency personnel and substantial financial aid to help the country recover.

Deploying emergency aid

On the social media platform X, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced the relief deployment. This followed a phone call with Venezuela’s acting president.

“We have activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and several member states have quickly deployed search and rescue teams, firefighters and medical personnel,” Kallas said.

Alongside the specialized teams, the bloc has allocated five million euros in direct financial relief. This emergency funding translates to roughly $5.7 million to support immediate on-the-ground recovery operations.

Additionally, European authorities are utilizing advanced satellite systems to map out the widespread destruction. This space technology helps coordinators locate the hardest-hit zones where survivors need urgent assistance.

Sources: DR, Ritzau, USGS