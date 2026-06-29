One killed in public shooting at World Cup fan zone

“There was blood around his neck and upper back,” a security guard explains.

A World Cup gathering spot in San Jose was sealed off by police on Sunday after a shooting left one person dead and another fighting for their life.

According to Reuters, the attack happened at San Pedro Square, a popular entertainment area that has been used as a fan zone during the tournament. No World Cup match was being shown at the time, police said, as the day’s only game had ended hours earlier.

Police investigate homicide

San Jose police confirmed that two people had been shot.

“One victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,” police wrote on X.

The department said the case is being treated as a homicide investigation.

“This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Several surrounding streets are closed in the area.”

Popular watch party area closed down

San Pedro Square has been among several Bay Area locations drawing large crowds for World Cup watch parties, with matches shown on big screens throughout the tournament.

After the shooting, police closed off the scene, while many nearby bars shut their doors. A Reuters journalist at the location reported a heavy law enforcement presence, multiple police vehicles and emergency responders moving a person on a stretcher partially covered by a white sheet.

The Bay Area has already hosted five World Cup matches, including a knockout game between the United States and Bosnia on Wednesday.

A security guard at the scene, who declined to be named because she was not authorized to speak to reporters, described seeing one of the victims after the shooting.

“The person was still moaning and groaning. There was blood around his neck and upper back,” she said.

She added that police were speaking with security staff and several witnesses.

Authorities have not released further details about a possible suspect or motive.