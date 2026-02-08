Even steak fans are rethinking how often they eat beef

For many people, cutting down on meat has felt like an all-or-nothing choice. But a growing number of self-described beef lovers are trying a different approach, one that limits indulgence without demanding total sacrifice.

The idea is simple: eat beef only on a few special days each year.

A new compromise

The Guardian reports that the trend, known as “beef days”, has gained attention through YouTube creators John and Hank Green, known as the vlogbrothers. John Green announced in a 2024 video that his family would limit beef to four designated days a year.

“I love beef,” says Vlad Luca, 25, who adopted the idea after watching the video. Luca now eats beef just four times annually, despite counting himself as a fan.

Where it began

John Green, a novelist and long-time YouTuber, said he did not want to give up beef completely. But he was concerned about the industry’s climate impact, particularly its effect on global efforts to limit warming to 1.5C.

He compared today’s beef consumption to past social norms around smoking. “Norms feel permanent, but norms can change and when they do it can be powerful,” he said, explaining that the idea was inspired by traditional feast days found in many cultures.

Making it manageable

For Luca, the appeal was practicality. He told the Guardian that going fully vegetarian felt overwhelming, while “beef days” offered a realistic middle ground.

“It’s little changes that could make a difference,” he said. “I’m not preachy about it. I hate blaming consumers for what the industry does.”

More than a year later, he has stuck with the plan.

Changing habits

Luca says the approach has reshaped his relationship with food rather than feeling like deprivation. “Sometimes I look at a burger and salivate over it, but that makes the times that I do eat it more special,” he said.

Originally from Romania, he often schedules his beef days around visits home, where meat-heavy meals are part of family celebrations.

The climate context

The Guardian notes that beef remains a major part of the UK’s agricultural economy, valued at £4.1bn in 2024. At the same time, households waste around 250,000 tonnes of meat products each year.

Scientists say beef has a far larger environmental footprint than other meats, and that even partial dietary shifts toward lower-impact foods could significantly reduce emissions and free up land.

For advocates of “beef days”, that makes moderation feel like a meaningful step.

Sources: The Guardian