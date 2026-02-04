“Every minute I spent with him, I regret”: Bill Gates responds to Epstein files’ STD allegation

Bill Gates denies Epstein file claims.

A new release of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents has pulled prominent names back into public focus.

Among them is Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, following the circulation of an explosive allegation attributed to Epstein himself.

Gates has now responded directly.

Claims resurface

The U.S. Department of Justice last week released what it described as the final batch of Epstein files, amounting to roughly 3.5 million pages.

As reported by multiple outlets, the documents include emails, notes and drafts connected to Epstein’s private communications.

One 2013 message, believed to have been written by Epstein to himself but addressed to “Bill,” alleged that Gates had contracted sexually transmitted diseases from “Russia girls.”

The message read: ”To add insult to the injury you them [sic] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your penis.”

The claim quickly spread online, prompting renewed attention on Gates’ past association with Epstein.

Gates responds

Gates, 70, addressed the allegation in an interview with 9News, dismissing the email as fabricated.

“Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email is false,” he said.

”I don’t know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way? Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologize that I did that.”

Gates has previously acknowledged meeting Epstein, describing it as a serious error. “In retrospect, I was foolish to spend any time with him,” he told The Wall Street Journal last year.

Nature of their contact

According to Gates, he first met Epstein in 2011 and later attended several dinners. He said the conversations focused on philanthropy and fundraising for global health initiatives.

”The focus was always, he knew a lot of very rich people, and he was saying he could get them to give money to global health. In retrospect, that was a dead end,” Gates said.

He has consistently denied visiting Epstein’s island or engaging in sexual activity linked to Epstein.

Melinda Gates speaks

Melinda French Gates also addressed the broader issue on NPR’s Wild Card podcast, reflecting on Epstein’s crimes and their impact.

”Whatever questions remain there of what I don’t — can’t even begin to know all of it — those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband. They need to answer to those things, not me,” she said.

”No girl, no girl should ever be put in the situation that they were put in by Epstein and whatever was going on with all of the various people around him.”

The former couple divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage. Gates later confirmed he had an affair with a Microsoft employee in 2019.

Sources: U.S. Department of Justice, Wall Street Journal, 9News, NPR