How five men escaped Ukraine by posing as touring Musicians

A group of Ukrainian men allegedly managed to leave the country during wartime restrictions by presenting themselves as part of a traveling music ensemble. Journalists say the scheme relied on questionable paperwork and concerts that may never have happened.

The case has raised fresh questions about how exit permits are granted while the war continues.

Fake concert tours

According to wp wiadomości, at least five men left Ukraine in 2025 claiming they were musicians heading to Spain for charity concerts linked to well-known artist Petr Chornyi.

Investigators found that each application listed different names of supposed band members, triggering doubts about the legitimacy of the trips.

The documentation also included announcements for concerts that journalists say were either fictitious or never took place.

Those involved were allegedly charged several thousand dollars to be included in the tour paperwork, allowing them to cross the border legally.

Lives abroad

Among the men who left were Dmytro P. and Ihor O. Dmytro P., who works in the IT sector, is now living near Valencia and has openly acknowledged that his intention was to leave Ukraine.

Ihor O. is a musician, but journalists were unable to confirm his participation in any concerts involving Petr Chornyi. According to available information, he may never have reached Spain and is currently living in Germany.

Another man is believed to be residing in Poland. He told reporters that he paid $5,000 to secure his departure.

Doubts and denials

Media findings indicate that some of the men crossed the border as alleged band members even though certain concerts had already been canceled. Others reportedly left Ukraine after the dates of their supposed performances.

Despite these inconsistencies, tour organizers have denied the allegations and rejected claims that the trips were used as a cover for illegal departures.

Strict wartime rules

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, men of military age in Ukraine are generally prohibited from leaving the country. Exceptions are granted only with special permission from military authorities.

Such permits are typically issued for limited reasons, including cultural performances, business travel, or urgent family matters. Journalists say the suspected abuse of these exceptions highlights vulnerabilities in the system.

The investigation is continuing, with questions remaining about how the permits were approved and whether any officials were misled or complicit.

Sources: wp wiadomości

