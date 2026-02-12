Four names confirmed in updated Epstein files

Controversial Epstein email made public.

Newly released documents from the US Department of Justice have brought fresh attention to Jeffrey Epstein’s case. Lawmakers say the updated files confirm the names of several well-known figures that were previously hidden.

The release follows pressure from members of Congress who reviewed earlier versions of the documents.

Redactions questioned

The Justice Department has started releasing more details from about 3.5 million pages of Epstein-related records.

Representative Thomas Massie told CNN that some names had been “improperly redacted” in earlier versions of a 2019 FBI document.

“What I saw that bothered me were the names of at least six men that have been redacted that are likely incriminated by their inclusion in these files,” Massie said.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche responded that victim names must legally remain hidden but said the department had now “unredacted all non-victim names from this document.” He added: “The DOJ is committed to transparency.”

Names revealed

According to NBC News, the updated document now shows four alleged co-conspirators without redactions.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate, is already serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in recruiting underage girls.

Billionaire businessman Les Wexner is also named. In 2019, Wexner said he cut ties with Epstein after learning about the abuse claims. His lawyer told NBC that Wexner was informed he was not a target or co-conspirator.

Lesley Groff, Epstein’s former executive assistant, is also identified. Her attorney said she was never told she was considered a co-conspirator and was not charged.

Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modeling agent who died in prison in 2022, is also listed. His death was ruled a suicide.

Email about ‘torture video’

One of the most talked-about details is a 2009 email in which Epstein wrote: “Where are you? Are you ok I loved the torture video.”

Massie posted the email online, saying the name of the person who received it should not have been hidden.

Reports later identified the recipient as Ahmed bin Sulayem, an Emirati businessman and CEO of DP World.

It is still unclear what Epstein meant by “torture video.”

Lawmakers say several names are still redacted. The Justice Department says it will continue reviewing documents while protecting victims’ privacy.

Sources: CNN, NBC News, The Palm Beach Post, Department of Justice statements