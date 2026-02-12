Beer giant cuts 6,000 jobs as AI makes them redundant

The world’s second-largest brewer is preparing to trim thousands of roles as it looks to streamline operations.

The move comes as companies across sectors increasingly turn to artificial intelligence to boost productivity and reduce costs.

According to CNBC, Dutch brewing giant Heineken plans to reduce its workforce by up to 7% over the next two years, equivalent to between 5,000 and 6,000 positions. The company said the cuts are part of an efficiency drive supported by digitalization and AI.

Weak volumes

Heineken reported a 2.4% drop in total beer volumes for 2025. However, adjusted operating profit rose 4.4% over the same period.

The brewer forecasts operating profit growth of 2% to 6% in 2026. Its shares gained 3.4% on Wednesday, extending their year-to-date rise to nearly 7%.

Chief Executive Dolf van den Brink told CNBC that the figures reflected “challenging market conditions” but described overall performance as balanced.

Evergreen strategy

Van den Brink said the workforce reduction forms part of the company’s EverGreen 2030 plan, which targets annual savings of between 400 million and 500 million euros.

Around 3,000 positions are expected to shift to an internal services division, where automation and AI are set to play a larger role in improving productivity.

Heineken employs roughly 87,000 people and operates in more than 70 countries. Van den Brink is due to step down in May as the company searches for a successor.

AI impact spreads

Job reductions linked to artificial intelligence are also being reported elsewhere.

In the United States, nearly 55,000 layoffs are expected to be associated with AI by 2025, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Amazon has announced 15,000 job cuts, while Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said 4,000 customer support roles have become redundant.

In Europe, companies including Lufthansa and Accenture have cited AI as part of restructuring plans.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned at the World Economic Forum that AI “is hitting the labor market like a tsunami” and that “most countries and companies are not prepared for the impact.”

Sources: CNBC, Ziare.