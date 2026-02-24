Four years of war today – and the estimated Russian losses are through the roof

Additionally, Russian forces are being accused of having committed at least 216,000 war crimes.

Others are reading now

Four years after launching its full-scale invasion, Russia is still fighting in Ukraine.

As of January 2026, Russia controls a little less than 20% of Ukraine’s total territory, according to the Institute for the Study of War, having been pushed back from its initial gains of more than 25% of Ukraine’s territory.

Now, four years after the invasion, the Russian economy is on the ropes, Russian officials have become international pariahs in the Western world, and Russian losses are unfathomable.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine keeps a tally of the estimated Russian combat losses and updates it daily. Note that the numbers have not been independently verified, but estimates from analysts suggest losses of a similar magnitude.

Mounting battlefield losses

As of February 24, 2026, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian personnel losses have reached 1,261,420, with 920 reported lost in the last 24 hours.

Also read

When looking at armored vehicles and similar equipment, the Russians have lost an estimated:

11,698 tanks

24,086 armored fighting vehicles

4,074 special equipment vehicles

79,826 vehicles and fuel tanks

Air targets

Russia is using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drones/UAVs) on a large scale, especially to terrorize the Ukrainian population and target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Many of the drones are shot down; however, so far Russia has lost an estimated 145,571 UAVs (it is unclear if this number includes UAVs that exploded upon hitting their designated targets).

Additionally, Russia has lost:

435 aircraft

348 helicopters

4,347 cruise missiles (it is also unclear if this includes missiles that exploded upon hitting their targets)

Artillery, air defense and naval assets

A key part of Russia’s offensive strategy during the war has relied on pummeling Ukrainian defenses with artillery barrages. To cripple this aspect of Russian tactics, Ukraine has targeted Russian artillery systems, and so far Russia has lost an estimated 37,560 artillery systems.

Also read

In addition, 1,654 MLRSs (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) and 1,305 air defense assets have been lost.

The war is being fought primarily on the ground in Ukraine, but Russia has still lost 29 warships and boats and two submarines.

216,000+ war crimes

As battlefield gains remain limited, Kyiv accuses Moscow of intensifying attacks on civilian areas and critical infrastructure.

The Office of the Prosecutor General says more than 216,000 crimes of aggression and war crimes have been documented since the invasion began.

Ukrainian leaders maintain that despite sustained pressure and significant destruction, Russia has not achieved its strategic objectives, and Ukraine continues to frame its resistance as central to both national sovereignty and European security.

Also read

Sources: Ukrainian government statements, Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Institute for the Study of War