Trump’s own niece suggests he has Alzheimer’s, points to family history

President Donald Trump’s niece is once again fueling speculation about his cognitive condition.

Mary Trump, a psychologist and longtime critic of her uncle, has suggested that the president may be experiencing what she described as “some kind of cognitive issues.”

Speaking during a recent conversation on her YouTube platform with radio host Thom Hartmann, she pointed to what she sees as troubling signs, including a family history of Alzheimer’s disease.

“There is a genetic component”

Mary Trump referenced her grandfather, Fred Trump, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease before his death in 1999 at the age of 93.

“There is a genetic component,” she said, noting that her grandfather began showing symptoms in his late 70s. Donald Trump is currently 79.

She suggested that a combination of reported medical imaging tests and repeated cognitive assessments could indicate that doctors have concerns.

“You don’t just get an MRI for fun,” she said.

Mary Trump also claimed that the president has shown signs of aphasia and daytime fatigue, describing what she called a “bad sign” when discussing sleep patterns.

“Deer-in-the-headlights look”

Drawing from personal experience watching her grandfather’s decline, she said she has observed what she described as a familiar expression.

“He often gets the same deer-in-the-headlights look where he seems not to know where he is or who he’s with,” she said.

In a previous interview with New York Magazine in 2025, she made similar observations, saying there were moments when the president did not appear “oriented to time and place.”

Rumors and denials

During the discussion, Hartmann also raised online speculation about visible bruising on the president’s hands, with some suggesting it could be linked to medical treatments.

Mary Trump did not confirm those claims but said concerns about possible cognitive decline are being discussed by medical professionals publicly.

President Trump has consistently rejected such allegations.

He has previously stated that he “aced” multiple cognitive tests and has denied suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

The White House has not issued any new statements in response to Mary Trump’s latest remarks.

Sources: Express.