German chancellor urges Trump to Include Europe in Ukraine Peace Talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to involve European countries in negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Others are reading now

Speaking in Washington after a meeting with Trump at the White House, Merz warned that Europe would not accept a peace deal negotiated without its participation, according to Agerpres, cited by Digi24.ro.

Europe wants a seat

“We are not prepared to accept an agreement that is negotiated over our heads,” Merz said.

He argued that any lasting settlement would require support from European countries, which have played a major role in backing Ukraine since the start of the conflict.

According to the German chancellor, Trump understands that a peace agreement must have European support to be sustainable.

Role of European allies

Merz said Europe’s contributions to Ukraine’s security, reconstruction and potential integration into European structures are essential for any long-term solution.

Also read

Without the European Union and close partners such as the United Kingdom, a durable settlement would be difficult to achieve, he said.

The German leader also stressed that Germany has become Ukraine’s most significant supporter in Europe in military, financial and political terms.

Pressure on Moscow

Merz urged Washington to increase pressure on Russia in order to push the Kremlin toward negotiations.

He argued that Russia’s economy has weakened after four years of war and that the country’s military has suffered heavier losses than expected.

According to Merz, stronger pressure from the United States could make Russian President Vladimir Putin more willing to compromise.

Also read

Ending the war

The German chancellor said the conflict launched by Moscow must end permanently rather than pause and resume later.

“The war started by Moscow must end, and not give Russia a break and then continue, but it must end once and for all,” Merz said.

He added that he and Trump share the objective of bringing the war to an end.

Sources: Digi24.ro, dpa, Agerpres