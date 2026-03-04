Russian hardliners in major U-turn on Trump: “He is a threat to the entire world”

Donald Trump was once seen by many Russian commentators as a leader who might pursue a less confrontational policy toward Moscow.

Some nationalist voices in Russia had even hoped his presidency could weaken Western unity.

But recent events in the Middle East appear to be changing that perception.

Growing concern

Trump’s attack on Iran has unsettled some Russian hardliners who now fear the move could weaken Moscow’s global position.

According to Reuters, figures within Russia’s nationalist and pro-Kremlin circles have begun warning that the U.S. president could become a serious threat to Russian interests.

These concerns stem partly from the possibility that American actions in the region may reduce the influence of countries that have historically maintained close relations with Moscow.

Harsh criticism

Konstantin Malofeev, a prominent Russian nationalist businessman, warned that the United States could become a danger to global stability.

“An unprincipled United States poses a threat to the entire world. It is with this United States that we are trying to negotiate on Ukraine. Yes, they want a weak Europe. But they also want a weak Russia,” a senior Kremlin official said, as quoted by Reuters.

The remarks reflect growing unease among Russian commentators about the direction of U.S. foreign policy.

Doubts about negotiations

Some Russian analysts are now questioning whether Moscow can rely on any agreements with Trump.

Military blogger Boris Rozhin argued that trusting deals with Washington would be risky.

“Seriously counting on any agreements or arrangements with him is either stupidity or betrayal,” Rozhin said.

According to some commentators, the United States cannot be trusted following the escalation with Iran.

Pressure on allies

Russian observers also worry that Washington’s actions could weaken several governments considered friendly to Moscow.

Analysts have pointed to pressure on leaders such as Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro and Iran’s former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Despite criticism from nationalist voices, the Kremlin has been careful not to openly attack Trump and continues to maintain diplomatic dialogue with Washington.

Sources: Reuters, WP.