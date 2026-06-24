Greek tourism workers launch high-season strike over 13-hour days

Summer vacations are supposed to be an escape from the daily grind, a chance to unwind under the sun.

But when the people who power the holiday industry decide they have had enough, those dream getaways can quickly turn into a logistical headache. A major workforce walkout is showing just how vulnerable the peak travel season can be, reports DR News.

A summer halt

Millions of holidaymakers are facing sudden disruptions to their getaway plans this week. According to a report by Dr News, workers across the Greek tourism and catering sectors launched a nationwide general strike on Wednesday.

The timing could not be worse for the travel industry. Hitting right in the middle of the high season, the 24-hour walkout targets a period when beach resorts and historical sites are packed.

Last year, the Greek Tourism Association estimated that 4.5 million international travelers visited the country in June alone. Now, those crowds are finding out just how much they rely on local labor.

The Greek Tourism and Catering Workers’ Union made their position clear, stating, “Without us, no hotels, restaurants or tourism businesses can function.”

Pushed to limits

To protest brutal working conditions and what they call government indifference toward seasonal employees, the staff chose to strike. Many workers are angry about new rules that permit grueling 13-hour workdays if a person works for more than one boss.

According to union leaders, the current travel boom is built on systemic exploitation rather than fair economic success. They argue that staff are paying the price for record corporate earnings.

In an official strike statement, the union noted, “The growth in tourism that the government and the major hotel operators are highlighting is based on employee exhaustion, underpaid work and violations of workers’ rights,”

They also highlighted the personal toll of these intense schedules. The union claimed that employees are forced to work “without fixed working hours, without a private life and for wages that are not even enough for the most basic necessities,”

Taking the streets

Far from a quiet stay-at-home affair, the protest features widespread work stoppages and major rallies across the country.

A massive demonstration formed at 11:00 am outside the Ministry of Labor in Athens. Strikers are demanding better pay and industry-wide agreements.

This tension is not new. Last October, employees walked off the job for a day to fight the same 13-hour shift rules, and the battle has now escalated during peak travel season.

Sources: Dr News