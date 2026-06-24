Tech billionaire Reid Hoffman bashes Elon Musk’s AI ambitions as a “complete train wreck”

Tech investor Reid Hoffman has launched a fierce attack on Elon Musk’s AI strategy, calling xAI a “complete train wreck” and accusing SpaceX of trying to buy its way into relevance. Hoffman also offered a blunt warning to Gen Z graduates, telling them to stop complaining about AI and start using it to survive a changing job market.

Silicon Valley heavyweight Reid Hoffman is not holding back. In a scathing new interview, the LinkedIn co-founder and major tech investor took a sledgehammer to Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence strategies.

Hoffman flatly dismissed Musk’s companies as lagging behind the curve and trying to buy their way into relevance, providing a fascinating insider look at the bitter billionaire feud currently dominating the AI race.

The takedown of Elon’s AI empire

Reid Hoffman has a resume that commands respect in tech circles, having served as a longtime Microsoft board member and a primary investor in leading AI labs like OpenAI and Anthropic.

Speaking on the Pioneers of AI podcast, Hoffman pulled no punches regarding Musk’s xAI startup, labeling it a “complete train wreck.” He pointed out that xAI has been plagued by a mass exodus of talent, with all 11 of its original co-founders jumping ship by May 2026.

According to a report by Fortune, Hoffman was equally brutal about SpaceX’s recent high-profile IPO and its attempt to brand itself as an AI company. He mocked SpaceX’s sudden acquisition of the AI coding tool Cursor, framing it as a desperate move to appear relevant rather than a sign of actual innovation.

Hoffman compared the strategy to an old-school internet conglomerate simply using its massive market cap to buy up smaller companies to mask a lack of internal capability.

He even took aim at SpaceX’s lucrative business of leasing out computing infrastructure to other tech firms. Hoffman dismissively compared the aerospace giant to a basic cloud provider, stating flatly, “You’re a premium-priced CoreWeave. Which is not an AI company.”

For Hoffman, true AI dominance is about building the revolutionary models of the future, not just renting out computers or buying up fading startups.

Government meddling and the AI utility model

While Hoffman was quick to dismiss Musk, he expressed serious alarm over how the U.S. government is regulating the rest of the industry. He pointed directly to a recent, highly controversial export control order that forced Anthropic to pull its advanced Fable and Mythos AI models from the market.

The government stepped in after security vulnerabilities were flagged, a move cybersecurity experts have slammed as completely heavy-handed.

Hoffman slammed the government’s intervention as “autocratic willy-nilly” behavior that lacks predictability or clear rules. He noted that the random enforcement creates a massive new layer of risk for tech companies looking to go public.

What bothered him most was the blatant asymmetry of the punishment, noting that Anthropic was heavily penalized by regulators while its chief rival, OpenAI, was left completely untouched.

Despite the regulatory drama, Hoffman rejects the popular narrative that OpenAI and Anthropic are locked in a winner-take-all cage match. He believes the market is massive enough for both to become incredibly successful. Hoffman views these two companies as the foundational utilities of the future, arguing that AI will eventually become as pervasive and essential to daily life as electricity.

A blunt reality check for Gen Z

Beyond corporate warfare, the billionaire investor had some tough-love advice for young people entering a brutal job market. Recent data shows that AI is actively displacing thousands of entry-level knowledge roles per month, causing graduate unemployment to tick up significantly.

Despite these scary numbers, Hoffman thinks Gen Z is making a massive mistake by booing or protesting against the rise of artificial intelligence.

Hoffman argues that young workers should stop viewing AI as a threat and start treating it as the ultimate career weapon. His advice to recent graduates is to master these tools so thoroughly that they can walk into interviews and teach older executives how to run an AI-native organization.

He insists that the current hiring slump is actually being caused by global economic turbulence and corporate over-hiring during the pandemic, rather than robots stealing all the entry-level jobs.

As Hoffman wraps up his time on the Microsoft board to focus on his own next-generation AI drug discovery startup, his message to the workforce remains clear. The future belongs to those who learn to orchestrate AI as a companion tool to supercharge their own human capabilities.

Trying to fight the technology, whether you are a protesting college graduate or Elon Musk playing catch-up, is a losing battle.