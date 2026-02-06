Have you seen Nancy Guthrie? FBI offers $50,000 reward

A frantic search is continuing in the Arizona desert after an elderly woman vanished under troubling circumstances.

Investigators say time is critical, and family members are making a public plea as hopes remain that she is still alive.

Authorities believe the case involves foul play, but key questions remain unanswered days after her disappearance.

Search intensifies

The FBI has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. Guthrie, 84, is the mother of NBC “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators believe Guthrie was taken from her Tucson home against her will. “Right now, we believe Nancy is still out there. We want her home,” he said at a news conference.

DNA testing confirmed that blood found on Guthrie’s porch belongs to her, authorities said.

Last known sighting

Guthrie was last seen Saturday night after family members dropped her off at her home following dinner.

She was reported missing about 14 hours later when she failed to attend church on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s department.

Officials said Guthrie has limited mobility and suffers from several medical conditions, including high blood pressure, heart issues and a pacemaker. Investigators do not believe she left on her own.

The surrounding desert terrain, dense with brush and cactus, has complicated search efforts, search-and-rescue officials said.

Ransom notes probed

At least three media organizations have reported receiving purported ransom notes, which they turned over to investigators.

Authorities said they are taking the messages seriously but declined to comment on details.

KOLD-TV in Tucson reported that a note sent to its newsroom included specific information that suggested it may be genuine, along with a ransom demand and deadline.

There was no immediate public response to a message issued by the Guthrie family to the alleged abductor.

Family plea

Savannah Guthrie posted a video message this week saying her family is ready to communicate but needs proof of life.

“We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her,” she said.

Addressing her mother directly, she added: “Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter.”

Her siblings joined the appeal, urging their mother to come home as investigators continued to search her neighborhood.

A candlelight vigil was held at a Tucson church, where hundreds gathered to pray for Guthrie’s safe return as the investigation entered its sixth day.

Sources: Reuters, AP, Express.