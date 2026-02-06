Estonia warns against negotiating with Russia

Comments by Estonia’s president on how the war in Ukraine could end have triggered a sharp political backlash at home. While framed as a call for diplomacy, the remarks have exposed deep divisions over whether compromise with Russia is acceptable.

The debate highlights growing tension within the European Union over strategy, timing and principles, reports LA.LV.

Call for diplomacy

Speaking to Euronews this week, Estonian President Alar Karis said the EU should appoint a special envoy to take part in negotiations aimed at ending the war launched by Russia against Ukraine.

“We should also be able to express our opinion, but as you can see, we are a little late,” Karis said, adding that the EU should have started searching for diplomatic solutions earlier.

“A couple of years ago we had a position that we didn’t talk to aggressors, and now we’re worried that we’re not at the negotiating table,” he said.

Territorial dilemma

Karis went further in an interview with US broadcaster NBC, saying that Ukraine itself would need to decide whether to return territories seized by Russia in order to stop the loss of life caused by ongoing attacks.

His comments were presented as a pragmatic argument in the name of peace, but they immediately drew criticism inside Estonia’s political establishment.

Government pushback

Prime Minister Kristen Michals said the president’s remarks were not aligned with Estonia’s core values or long-standing foreign policy.

“I do not consider it useful to have separate talks with [Russian dictator Vladimir] Putin, to invite him to the negotiating table and legitimize him,” Michals said at a press conference.

He stressed that Estonia’s approach has consistently focused on pressure, including sanctions, targeting Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, freezing assets and restricting visas.

Pressure over talks

Michals rejected the idea that concessions could bring lasting peace. He argued that Russia’s goal goes beyond territory.

“He doesn’t need the territory per se, he wants to take away Ukraine’s sovereignty,” he said, questioning where concessions would stop.

He also said claims that the EU is absent from peace efforts are misleading, insisting the bloc is already engaged alongside Ukraine, with the US involved at times.

Official stance

The Estonian Foreign Ministry has also distanced itself from Karis’s position. In comments to Euronews, it warned against entering negotiations with Russia, reinforcing the government’s hard-line stance.

While Michals said he maintains a good relationship with the president, he described the statements as “unfortunate” and inconsistent with Estonia’s broader foreign policy consensus.

Sources: LA.LV, Euronews, NBC