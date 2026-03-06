How much is the US actually spending on Iran war? Think $2 million per Tomahawk missile

The three lost F-15’øs are worth approx. $31 million – each.

Others are reading now

“Operation Epic Fury” (the US codename for the operation in Iran) is about to reach the one-week mark, and many questions still have no answers.

How long will the war last? What is the endgame?

Donald Trump said on Monday that the war is projected to last four to five weeks, and the administration has given a number of different reasons for the war, but no concrete end goal.

One thing, however, is certain: the operation costs money. A lot of it.

But how much?

Also read

Reports give estimates

The Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) has released a commentary in which they estimate that the first 100 hours of Operation Epic Fury cost $3.7 billion.

That’s $891.4 million every day.

According to the commentary, about $3.5 billion of the total cost is not included in the budget.

Another report from the liberal Center for American Progress estimates the cost of the war to have already passed $5 billion.

$2 million per Tomahawk

In its analysis, the CSIS breaks down the estimates by mentioning the Tomahawk missiles, which cost $2 million per missile.

Also read

The US has launched an unknown number of the missiles so far.

Additionally, the US has lost three F-15 fighter jets, worth approximately $31 million each.

On Tuesday, March 3, Fortune reported that the war had already cost over $1 billion, noting that the total price tag of the war could approach $100 billion if the war is not ended quickly.

Sources: Center for Strategic & International Studies, Center for American Progress, Fortune