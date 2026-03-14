How the US would protect Donald Trump during a nuclear crisis

Inside the secret ‘doomsday’ plan to evacuate the US president during a global catastrophe

Others are reading now

As global tensions rise following the latest conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, questions are growing about what would happen if a catastrophic disaster, including nuclear war, were to occur.

While world leaders continue to hope nuclear weapons remain only a deterrent, the US government has long maintained detailed emergency plans designed to protect the president and ensure the country can still function during a crisis.

Emergency evacuation plan

Under long-standing emergency protocols, the US president would be evacuated almost immediately if a major national threat emerged.

The system, known as Continuity of Government Readiness Conditions (COGCON), outlines how the federal government should operate during emergencies ranging from national security threats to catastrophic attacks.

In the event of a serious crisis, the president would initially be moved to the Marine One hangar at the Anacostia Naval Support Facility in Washington, D.C.

Also read

From there, the president could be flown aboard the E-4B National Airborne Operations Center (NAOC).

Often referred to as a “doomsday plane,” the aircraft is a heavily modified Boeing 747 designed to function as a flying command center.

The plane can remain airborne for long periods because it is capable of being refueled in flight and is designed to withstand certain forms of attack.

Underground bunkers

After spending time in the air, the president could be transferred to one of several secure government bunkers across the United States.

Possible destinations include Mount Weather in Virginia, Site R (Raven Rock) in Pennsylvania, and other emergency facilities located at military bases.

Also read

Some locations are still classified.

These sites are designed to allow government leaders to continue running the country even during a major national disaster.

During a severe crisis, other senior officials — including the vice president and members of the presidential line of succession — would also be relocated to secure locations.

Lower threat levels under the COGCON system would allow government operations to continue largely as normal, while the highest level would prepare officials for what is described as “a catastrophic emergency.”

Nuclear war concerns

Experts warn that the consequences of a nuclear conflict could be devastating worldwide.

Also read

Author and journalist Annie Jacobsen said in a recent interview that large-scale nuclear war could trigger a global environmental disaster.

“Agriculture would fail, and when agriculture fails, people just die,” she said during an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast.

Sources: US Continuity of Government, Diary of a CEO podcast.