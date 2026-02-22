How to eat like a winter olympian

As competitors gear up for the 2026 Winter Olympics in northern Italy, their preparation is not limited to hours on snow and ice.

Carefully structured eating plans are helping fuel performance, recovery and endurance at the highest level.

Fuel behind the scenes

According to CNN, thousands of meals are served daily inside the Milan Olympic Village, with menus tailored to athletes’ nutritional and cultural needs.

Kristen Gravani, a performance dietitian at Stanford University who has worked with Olympians, said nutrition directly supports “actual physical training” and peak output.

While elite athletes may consume far more calories than the average person, experts say many of their habits can be adapted for everyday fitness routines.

Why timing counts

Dr. Dan Benardot, a professor at Emory University who has advised Team USA athletes, stressed that meal timing plays a crucial role in performance.

He recalled advising marathon runners not to train on an empty stomach. “Have a little something. It doesn’t have to be a lot. Just enough to have a normal blood sugar and hydration state,” he said.

A small pre-workout snack can stabilize energy levels and improve training quality, even for recreational exercisers.

Smart fueling choices

Before exercise, Gravani recommends easy-to-digest carbohydrates such as fruit or crackers, sometimes paired with a small amount of protein or fat. A banana with peanut butter is one simple option.

After workouts, combining carbohydrates and protein helps repair muscle and replenish energy stores. Longer endurance sessions generally require more carbohydrates than strength-based workouts.

Some athletes also use antioxidant-rich options such as tart cherry juice or beetroot products. A 2021 review in the journal Sports Health suggested short-term beetroot supplementation may aid recovery after intense exercise.

Nutrients that matter

For events held in cold or high-altitude settings, iron and related nutrients become especially important because they support oxygen transport in the blood.

Benardot noted that pairing iron-rich plant foods with vitamin C can boost absorption. Adding citrus, berries or bell peppers to meals can help.

Gravani advises athletes to “get a variety of colors” in their diet, since different fruits and vegetables provide different antioxidants that support recovery and gut health.

Eat more often

Rather than three large meals, experts interviewed by CNN recommend spreading intake throughout the day.

Gravani suggests three meals plus two or three snacks to maintain stable blood sugar and avoid energy dips.

Benardot advises dividing regular meals into smaller portions eaten every few hours, helping sustain energy without increasing total calories.

Sources: Reporting by CNN; Sports Health journal; National Academy of Sports Medicine.