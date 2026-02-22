Why EV repairs still take longer than fixing gas cars

Electric vehicles are becoming more common on roads worldwide, but when they’re involved in accidents, repairs can still take longer than for traditional gas-powered cars.

Others are reading now

Electric vehicles are becoming more common on roads worldwide, but when they’re involved in accidents, repairs can still take longer than for traditional gas-powered cars.

New industry data shows that although the gap is narrowing, EVs continue to spend more time in repair shops.

According to AOL, citing research from auto insurance and collision data firm Mitchell, electric vehicles require more labor hours on average for collision-related repairs compared with internal combustion engine vehicles.

More complex process

One reason is the additional safety protocols required when working around high-voltage battery systems. Technicians must follow strict procedures before repairs can begin, adding time to the overall process.

EVs also contain specialized components and advanced electronics that can complicate repairs after crashes.

Also read

Repair facilities often need dedicated equipment and specially trained staff to handle electric vehicles safely.

Parts and training

Parts availability has contributed to longer repair times, although supply chain pressures have eased compared with previous years.

As more EVs enter the market, body shops and insurers are expanding training programs and investing in tools designed specifically for electric models.

The report cited by AOL suggests the difference in repair times is gradually shrinking as the industry gains experience.

Growing adoption

Despite longer repair cycles, electric vehicle sales continue to rise.

Also read

As manufacturers refine designs and repair networks adapt, analysts expect turnaround times to improve further. For now, however, EV owners may still face longer waits after a collision than drivers of gas-powered cars.

Sources: AOL