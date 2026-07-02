Inside Ukraine’s bold $21M plan to crush reliance on foreign bomb chemicals

Building up a secure supply of vital materials is one of the biggest challenges for any nation trying to protect its sovereignty.

While international help often keeps immediate operations afloat, long-term survival relies on turning small-scale local innovations into massive manufacturing operations. A fresh financial injection is about to change how one country sources its most critical defensive components, reports United24Media.

Scaling up production

Ukraine is taking a massive leap toward self-sufficiency by pouring millions into its own defense manufacturing. According to a United24Media report, the Ministry of Defense announced six winners of a competitive grant program aimed at boosting the domestic production of military-grade explosives.

The entire initiative holds a budget of 944 million UAH, which converts to roughly $21.07 million. The state will provide $13.84 million in non-refundable co-financing, meaning the government covers 70 percent of the expansion costs while private firms handle the remaining 30 percent.

Hromadske reported that the funds will allow local businesses to start mass-manufacturing vital military chemicals. This includes TNT, PETN, plasticized C4 analogs, and RDX, a highly powerful compound used to increase the destructive force of artillery shells.

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov explained that out of 42 private applicants, only the six strongest winners were chosen. Officials prioritized high-impact explosives to maximize frontline effectiveness and build a locally controlled supply chain.

Cutting foreign imports

The initiative rolled out through Brave1, a state-run defense technology cluster. The main goal is to cut the country’s heavy dependence on chemical imports. It is a long-term play.

Brave1 CEO Andrii Hrytseniuk noted that local laboratories are already excellent at making high-quality explosives in small amounts. However, the vast majority of materials used in Ukrainian artillery shells still come from foreign factories.

While this chemical infrastructure scales up for the future, immediate needs still require external help. Ukraine recently ordered tens of thousands of long-range 155mm artillery shells from German manufacturer Rheinmetall. The deal is worth tens of millions of euros.

That massive contract includes extended-range ammunition and propellant charges designed to fit Western artillery platforms. Rheinmetall plans to finish delivering the entire order by the first quarter of 2027 as it expands its own manufacturing plants.

Sources: United24Media, Hromadske