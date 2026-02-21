Ireland opens probe into Musk’s Grok AI after sexualised image controversy

Controversy erupted last month when Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok began generating altered, near-nude images of real people in response to user prompts.

The images, which circulated widely on X, triggered international backlash and renewed scrutiny of how artificial intelligence tools handle personal data.

Images spark investigations

According to Reuters, X said it had imposed restrictions to prevent Grok’s account from producing such content. However, Reuters reported earlier this month that the chatbot was still able to generate similar material when prompted.

Concerns have centered not only on manipulated images of adults but also on the potential creation of harmful sexualised content involving minors.

The episode has drawn the attention of regulators across Europe.

Irish regulator steps in

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) confirmed on Tuesday that it has opened a formal investigation into X’s AI chatbot.

The regulator said it notified X on Monday and will examine whether the company complied with its obligations under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in relation to the processing of personal data.

“The DPC has been engaging with XIUC (X Internet Unlimited Company) since media reports first emerged a number of weeks ago concerning the alleged ability of X users to prompt the @Grok account on X to generate sexualised images of real people, including children”, said Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle.

“As the Lead Supervisory Authority for XIUC across the EU/EEA, the DPC has commenced a large-scale inquiry,” he added, saying it would assess compliance with “fundamental obligations under the GDPR in relation to the matters at hand”.

Potential penalties

Ireland serves as X’s lead EU regulator because the company’s European operations are based there.

Under GDPR rules, regulators can impose fines of up to 4% of a company’s global annual revenue for serious breaches.

The European Commission opened its own investigation on January 26 into whether Grok has disseminated illegal content in the bloc. Britain’s privacy watchdog followed with a separate probe on February 3.

Political tensions

The investigations come amid broader tensions between U.S. officials and European regulators.

U.S. President Donald Trump and members of his administration have criticized EU enforcement actions against American technology firms, describing large fines as a form of taxation.

Musk has also voiced opposition to European content rules imposed on online platforms.

The outcome of the Irish inquiry could shape how AI tools such as Grok are regulated across the European Union.

Source: Reuters.