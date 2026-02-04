Is Norway’s future queen in trouble? Epstein emails ignite Royal firestorm

Newly released documents from U.S. authorities have reignited scrutiny of the Norwegian royal family, after revealing previously unknown details about Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s contact with Jeffrey Epstein. The disclosures come at a sensitive moment for the Palace, already facing mounting public pressure.

Commentators and historians say the revelations raise serious questions about judgment, credibility, and timing.

Closer than known

According to NRK, documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice show that Crown Princess Mette-Marit had extensive contact with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein over several years.

In emails, the two discussed books, quitting smoking, and Epstein’s search for a wife, among other topics. They also arranged several in-person meetings.

“It turns out that the relationship was much closer and more extensive than known. The Crown Princess is not happy about this,” DN commentator Eva Grinde told NRK, stressing that her assessment is based solely on the correspondence that has been made public.

Warnings were visible

One detail drawing particular attention is an email from 2011 in which the Crown Princess wrote to Epstein that she had searched for him online. “Agreed. It didn’t look so good :)”, she added.

“It’s hard to imagine that if she Googled him, she wouldn’t have come up with very objectionable information,” Grinde said.

Historian Trond Norén Isaksen was more direct. “This is not just poor judgment, but a lack of judgment,” he told NRK, arguing that it appears likely the Crown Princess was aware of Epstein’s past while they were in contact.

Epstein was sentenced in 2008 to 13 months in prison for purchasing sexual services from minors.

Royal glow

Journalist and author Harald Stanghelle said the contact risked rehabilitating Epstein’s reputation after his conviction.

“After losing a number of friends after the case in 2008, she is helping to rebuild him as the cynical network builder he was,” Stanghelle said, adding that the Crown Princess effectively “cast a royal glow over him.”

The Palace has previously said the Crown Princess broke off contact after feeling Epstein was trying to use his association with her to influence others. “It is clear that he wanted to use her,” Grinde said.

Worst possible time

Grinde said the revelations damage the Crown Princess’s credibility at a particularly difficult moment for the royal household.

“This blow to credibility comes at the worst possible time for the Palace,” she told NRK, pointing to the start of the criminal trial against the Crown Princess’s son,

Marius Borg Høiby, who is charged with more than 30 offences, including four rapes. He denies most of the allegations.

The Royal House has also faced repeated controversy in recent years over Princess Märtha Louise’s commercial use of her title.

“She now has a job of rebuilding trust,” Isaksen said.

Regret and responsibility

In a comment to NRK, Crown Princess Mette-Marit said she deeply regrets the contact and acknowledged her failure to properly investigate Epstein’s background.

“I must take responsibility for not checking Epstein’s background better and for not understanding quickly enough what kind of person he was,” she said. “I showed poor judgment and regret ever having any contact with Epstein. It is simply embarrassing.”

She also expressed “deep sympathy and solidarity with the victims of the abuses committed by Jeffrey Epstein.”

Sources: NRK

