“It was all a lie” – Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Trump’s MAGA movement

It was a big lie for the people,” Greene said.

Others are reading now

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene delivered her sharpest criticism yet of President Donald Trump during a recent interview with podcaster Kim Iversen.

Speaking about the political movement she once championed, Greene said, “MAGA is, I think, people are realizing, it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people.”

Greene, who served in Congress from 2021 until her resignation in January, argued that Trump has failed to respond to mounting economic pressures. She accused the administration of prioritizing wealthy supporters over voters struggling with daily costs.

“Those are the people that get the special favors, they get the government contracts, they get the pardons,” Greene said, referring to major donors she claims benefit from proximity to power.

Article continues below.

Also read

Display content from t.co Click to display external content from t.co,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Economic anxiety

Much of Greene’s criticism focused on affordability and generational insecurity. She said her concerns are rooted in what lies ahead for younger Americans, including her own children.

“I worry about the future that my children, who are Gen Z, will never be able to afford,” Greene said. “That whole generation, they probably won’t be able to buy a house.”

She also pointed to rising insurance costs and job losses driven by automation, adding, “Most of their jobs are gonna be replaced by AI. That’s the stuff I care about.”

In a December 2025 statement, Greene accused the president of being out of touch. “President Trump is a billionaire and the president of the United States,” she said, criticizing his dismissal of affordability concerns.

Also read

Political fallout

The break between Greene and Trump became public in November 2025, when she joined a bipartisan effort to force the Justice Department to release the Epstein files. Trump responded by calling her a “traitor” and pulling his endorsement.

Soon after, Greene announced her resignation. Trump told reporters that she “has lost her way” and accused her of “catering to the other side.”

Despite the backlash, Greene has continued to speak out, warning that dismissing economic complaints as a “Democrat hoax” could cost Republicans control of the House in the 2026 midterms.

Foreign focus questioned

Greene has also criticized Trump’s emphasis on international issues. “We’ve got civil war practically breaking out in Minnesota. Can we not care about that?” she said during the Iversen interview.

She objected to threats against Iran and military operations in Venezuela, telling NBC News, “No one cares about the foreign countries.”

Also read

Trump has defended his approach, saying, “my job as president has to be about the world, not just about local.”

You can watch the entire episode of The Kim Iversen Show with Marjorie Taylor Greene on YouTube here (opens new tab).

Sources: The Kim Iversen Show