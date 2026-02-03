Is Russia blackmailing the US? Epstein files raise new risks, expert warns

The latest release of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein is reverberating far beyond the United States.

Analysts say the scale of the material raises troubling questions about power, secrecy and vulnerability at the highest levels.

As millions of pages come to light, experts are warning that the consequences may extend well beyond domestic scandal.

Millions of pages

On Friday, January 30, the US Department of Justice released another tranche of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the disclosure covered more than three million pages of material.

The scale of the release has renewed debate over what the case reveals about global politics and security.

The documents follow earlier disclosures that have already implicated prominent figures and institutions.

System under strain

Speaking on Wirtualna Polska’s Newsroom programme, Professor Daniel Boćkowski of the University of Białystok described the situation in stark terms.

“This is a disaster for the entire American system,” he said, commenting on the implications of the Epstein case.

Boćkowski suggested that the turmoil could shape US behaviour abroad.

“Trump may want to mask these internal problems with harsh external action. It could be Iran, it could be anywhere else. It could be Cuba, it could be harsher rhetoric towards Europe. Unfortunately, that’s the climate we have in the United States right now,” he said.

At the same time, he added: “We have to trust that the American system will work.”

Russia angle

Boćkowski also addressed Epstein’s alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the possibility that sensitive information may have been sold to Moscow.

He warned that the materials are deeply alarming because of the risk that foreign intelligence services could gain access to compromising data involving US elites.

According to the professor, this creates fertile ground for pressure and manipulation at the international level.

Censored material

Boćkowski stressed that the public has only seen a fraction of what investigators hold. “Let’s remember that we only see the mildest of these,” he said.

He noted that more than 350,000 documents, photos, reports and videos containing graphic material were censored and not released publicly.

“I’m just surprised the American system didn’t react sooner,” Boćkowski added.

The expert concluded that the strategic consequences could be severe.

He said the potential for foreign governments to use the Epstein material against the United States is “enormous.”

Sources: Wirtualna Polska, US Department of Justice