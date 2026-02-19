JD Vance answered with ‘cartoonishly evil’ laugh when asked about 2028 presidential run

JD Vance faces backlash over laughter during 2028 question.

Others are reading now

Vice President JD Vance is facing backlash online after viewers fixated on his reaction to a question about whether he plans to run for president in 2028.

Vance was appearing on Fox News’ The Story with Martha MacCallum when he was asked directly about his future political ambitions.

Laughing, he replied: “Would I?

“One of the things that I don’t like about this question, and this entire perspective, is that I’ve been in this job for a year… about a year and six months ago, I asked the American people to give me this job that I have right now.

“Why don’t I do as good of a job as I can in this job, we’ll worry about the next job sometime in the future.”

Also read

Online reaction focuses on his laugh

While Vance avoided giving a clear yes-or-no answer, much of the criticism online centered not on what he said — but how he said it.

Clips of the moment quickly circulated on social media, with some users describing his laugh as unsettling.

One person wrote: “That was the most cartoonishly evil laugh I’ve ever heard.”

Another added: “That’s the forced laugh that first-year theater kids practice before auditions.”

Others defended the vice president, arguing that the reaction was being overanalyzed and that he simply brushed off a premature campaign question.

Also read

2028 speculation already swirling

Despite Vance’s attempt to downplay the topic, speculation about the 2028 election has already begun in political circles.

Alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vance is widely viewed as a potential Republican contender for the presidency.

During the interview, Vance also dismissed suggestions of internal rivalry within the party.

“I think it’s so interesting the media wants to create this conflict where there just isn’t any conflict,” he said.

“Marco’s doing a great job. I’m trying to do as good a job as I can. The president’s doing a great job. We’re going to keep on working together.”

Also read

Trump third-term debate resurfaces

The question also comes amid continued speculation about whether President Donald Trump could attempt to seek a third term in office in 2028.

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution limits presidents to two elected terms, while the 12th Amendment prevents anyone ineligible for the presidency from serving as vice president.

Even so, some Trump allies have floated ideas about extending his time in office.

In an October interview with The Economist, former White House strategist Steve Bannon claimed:

“There’s many different alternatives. At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is, but there’s a plan. He’s gonna get a third term. Trump is gonna be president in ’28.”

Also read

Sources: Fox News, The Economist, Unilad