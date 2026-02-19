Cuba’s foreign minister begs Putin for help as island crisis deepens

Cuba’s leadership is seeking outside support as daily life becomes harder for many residents.

Others are reading now

A high-level visit to Moscow is putting the spotlight back on Havana’s long relationship with Russia, at a moment of growing pressure from the United States.

Havana turns to Moscow

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez is visiting Russia on Wednesday for talks with President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to the Kremlin, the trip is intended to strengthen Russia’s support for Cuba as the island faces a deepening fuel crisis linked to U.S. actions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would receive Rodriguez at the Kremlin and described Cuba’s situation as severe, while Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also signaled Moscow’s intention to help.

Fuel shortages bite

Reuters reported the Kremlin has voiced strong opposition to the U.S. blockade affecting Cuba, as shortages spread beyond fuel to food and medicine.

Also read

The crisis has worsened after supplies from Venezuela were suspended and other potential suppliers faced threats of sanctions, leaving Cuba struggling to secure enough energy imports.

Cuban authorities last week suspended refueling of scheduled flights with aviation fuel, according to the report, creating additional disruption.

Tourists evacuated

The flight fuel decision has also affected Russian visitors. Lynn Rossiya Airlines has begun evacuating Russian tourists stranded on the island, according to the account.

Peskov said Moscow is aware of how serious the situation has become. “The situation in Cuba is truly critical. We are aware of this,” he said.

Loss and instability

The strain is compounded by a tragedy linked to a U.S. military operation in Venezuela, in which 32 Cubans were killed, according to President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Also read

He said some of those killed were on a diplomatic mission to the island, adding to the sense of national shock as Cuba navigates shortages and uncertainty.

Sources: AFP, Reuters, TASS, WP.