Kamala Harris brutally mocked after dropping another grammar fail

Many voters are currently looking for a clear path forward.

Politicians often use casual interviews to inspire their loyal supporters.

But sometimes a simple message of encouragement gets completely lost in translation. One recent attempt at deep reflection has left listeners scratching their heads over basic grammar.

Seeking a silver lining

According to Sky News Australia former Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for a lengthy conversation with broadcaster Don Lemon. During the podcast appearance, she tried to offer encouragement to her disappointed base.

The political landscape shifted dramatically following the 2024 presidential election. With Donald Trump securing his return to the Oval Office, many voters are currently looking for a clear path forward.

The conversation naturally turned toward the future and how to handle political defeat. Harris wanted to emphasize the absolute necessity of staying completely optimistic during tough times.

A grammatical misstep

Discussing optimism, the politician offered a highly unusual take on the English language. She tried to frame a common emotion as an active, daily pursuit.

“It is so important that we not only have hope, but that we understand that that should be a verb,” Harris said during the audio interview.

That single sentence immediately caught fire across various social media platforms. Listeners quickly pointed out a rather glaring flaw in her inspirational advice. The word already is a verb.

Lighting up the internet

Critics flooded the internet to remind the former vice president about fundamental vocabulary rules. As countless users noted, the specific word already functions perfectly well as an action word.

The sudden viral clip sparked a massive wave of mockery from conservative opponents and everyday grammar enthusiasts alike.

Online commentators also drew quick comparisons to her past public appearances. Several users recalled a very similar incident where she famously told a gathered crowd that “faith is a verb.”

A familiar speaking style

This latest linguistic stumble highlights a recurring problem for the Democratic leader. Her unusual public speaking habits frequently draw intense scrutiny from across the political aisle. It happens all the time.

Critics routinely label these types of confusing statements as baffling word salads, arguing the phrasing often sounds overly rehearsed while completely missing the mark on substance.

Despite the heavy online mockery, loyal supporters maintain that her underlying message of political resilience matters most. Even when the grammar falls short, the call for continued action remains highly relevant today.

Sources: SkyNews Australia, Don Lemon podcast