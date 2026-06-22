MAGA insider reveals ‘cliffhanger’ reason why Trump is avoiding the World Cup

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has famously spent years trying to win favor with the American politician.

When a massive global tournament comes to town, the host usually takes a front-row seat. Fans expect the cameras to pan to VIP suites packed with powerful figures. But this year, one highly anticipated guest is completely missing from the action.

A bizarre explanation

The United States is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, and the national soccer team is playing incredibly well. Yet President Donald Trump has skipped the event entirely.

A member of his inner circle has offered a strange explanation. White House World Cup task force chief Andrew Giuliani claims the president is simply building suspense.

Giuliani discussed the matter with The Telegraph according to DailyBeast. “I know he’s got a couple of international trips that he has planned as well as Independence Day, so the only thing I’ll tell you about my boss, and I’ve known him for, heck, 30 years, and he’s kind of like an uncle figure to me, he likes a good cliffhanger, right?” he stated.

He advised fans to wait patiently. “He likes to leave people watching, so all I can tell you is ‘keep tuned in’, and I’m excited to see what the next steps are,” Giuliani added.

Waiting for the boss

The missing host is likely a disappointment for global soccer leadership. FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has famously spent years trying to win favor with the American politician.

Infantino even created the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize just to give to him. Meanwhile, the soccer executive is flying across North America to attend multiple matches daily.

The Telegraph reports that the two leaders speak regularly. An unnamed source told the outlet that soccer is simply not a priority right now, as the president remains distracted.

“The president is preoccupied with the U.S.’s July 4 celebrations. The World Cup just isn’t on his radar at the moment,” the insider explained.

Avoiding the crowds

Trump will eventually present the trophy at the final match in New Jersey. He might also attend a semifinal, the source noted, but only if the American squad advances.

His current hesitation might stem from a recent stadium disaster. Earlier this month, the 80-year-old leader attended an NBA finals game in New York.

The visit created massive security lines. Fans booed him loudly when his face flashed on the giant video screens, and cameras seemingly caught him sleeping during the game.

Sources: The Daily Beast, The Telegraph