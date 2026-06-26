Kremlin slams US role as Trump tries to broker Ukraine peace

Finding a neutral ground in international conflicts often looks like a delicate balancing act on a thin wire.

When multiple nations try to steer a path toward peace, a single mixed signal can reshape the entire conversation. The latest diplomatic friction highlights just how complicated these high-stakes discussions can truly get, Reuters reports

Seeking neutral ground

Global peace talks always require a referee who stays completely neutral. But when one of the world’s biggest superpowers tries to step into that role, questions about its true motives always follow close behind.

According to a Reuters report, the Kremlin recently spoke out about American efforts to broker a peace deal. Moscow claims to value the diplomatic moves made by U.S. President Donald Trump to help end the war in Ukraine.

But the Russian government sees a clear flaw in Washington’s actions. They argue that a nation cannot act as a fair judge while actively helping one side win.

A bold claim

The friction grew after a controversial media report from Ukraine. The Kyiv Independent reported that Ukrainian officials believe they have secured Trump’s personal backing to act “more boldly” in their ongoing military operations.

This strategy reportedly involves intensifying drone attacks against Russian oil refineries. Ukraine hopes these targeted strikes will eventually force Russia into meaningful talks to end the fighting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov quickly pushed back against those claims during a press briefing. He dismissed the report about Trump’s alleged approval for the bolder strikes, choosing instead to focus on the broader peace talks.

Peskov repeated that Russia remains “deeply grateful” for the mediation efforts coming from the White House. Still, he pointed out a major flaw in the current diplomatic setup.

The underlying problem

“But, of course, it is impossible to make such efforts while being involved in the war on one of the sides,” Peskov told reporters, according to Reuters.

The Kremlin insists that the American diplomatic team is well aware of this fundamental issue. Russian officials hope this understanding will guide future conversations between the two global powers.

“Of course, we know that the U.S. negotiating team understands this very well and is fully aware of it. We proceed from that assumption and expect the dialogue with American negotiators on the issue of a Ukrainian settlement to continue,” Peskov added.

Sources: Reuters, The Kyiv Independent