Leaked audio recording: Republican senator says he warned Trump of a midterm “bloodbath – and got cursed at

The 10-minute recording shows that not everything is all good within the Republican ranks.

Now, Axios has made another scoop — this time showing that things are not all peachy within the Republican Party in the U.S.

The 10-minute audio recording

According to Axios, the 10-minute recording comes from a private meeting with political donors.

In it, Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who is said to be eyeing a run for the presidency in 2028, told donors how he warned Donald Trump that the president’s economic policies could destroy the American economy and lead to Trump being impeached.

According to Axios, Cruz recalls a conversation with Trump in the recording, telling donors what he said during an exchange with Trump in early to mid-2025, after Trump’s introduction of sweeping tariffs:

“Mr. President, if we get to November of [2026] and people’s 401(k)s are down 30% and prices are up 10–20% at the supermarket, we’re going to go into Election Day and face a bloodbath.”

Trump, Cruz said, responded by cursing at him.

The exchange was never meant to be public, but it offers a rare glimpse into the private strains within the Republican Party.

Trump’s “greatest ally”

According to Axios, in response to the recording, a spokesperson for Cruz described him as Trump’s “greatest ally in the Senate,” saying the Texas senator “battles every day in the trenches to advance the [president’s] agenda.”

That being said, POLITICO reported in 2025 that Cruz had repeatedly broken Republican ranks since Donald Trump taking office again – allegedly much to the dismay of the president.

The economy continues to be a top priority for American voters, with a recent New York Times/Ipsos poll showing that only 34% of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the cost of living.

This is bad news for a president who is trying to retain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the upcoming midterms in November 2026.

