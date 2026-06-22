Legal experts question vandalism arrests at Washington Reflecting Pool

The renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has turned into a PR headache.

When an expensive public landscaping project starts to fail, officials usually look to the contractors.

But one major monument makeover has taken a highly unusual turn.

Now, everyday visitors are facing serious legal trouble just for looking too closely at the damage.

Shifting the blame

The renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has turned into a massive public relations headache. The expensive project quickly spawned a green algae bloom and peeling blue paint.

Instead of blaming the construction process, President Donald Trump points the finger at visitors. He spent the entire weekend pushing a theory that deliberate vandals destroyed the famous site.

Federal law enforcement flooded the area. According to The Washington Post cited by DailyBeast, officers from multiple agencies have already arrested or cited at least eleven different people.

Touching the water

The strict police presence caught many tourists completely off guard. One former Olympic athlete was arrested simply for touching a loose piece of the new blue coating out of pure curiosity.

A federal marshal detained another woman after she pulled a piece of floating paint from the water. She reportedly told the officer she thought she was just picking up litter.

Legal experts doubt these vandalism charges will hold up in court. George Washington University law professor Sara Bronin told The Washington Post that the pool is public infrastructure meant to be “engaged, felt, and experienced.”

Pushing for prison

Despite those legal doubts, the administration promises severe punishments. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro delivered a very stern warning during a weekend interview with Fox News.

“Make no mistake, making D.C. beautiful is a priority, and if you damage, vandalize, or do anything to impact something like the reflecting pool, you can be prosecuted,” Pirro stated.

The president amplified this aggressive stance on his social media platform. He specifically claimed the historic pool was attacked by “SICK, DERANGED PEOPLE.”

Searching for evidence

In a post on Truth Social, Trump demanded harsh sentences for the accused visitors. “These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments. Years in jail! Work will begin immediately on its repair,” he wrote.

He also claimed attackers carved a massive cut into the basin and poured corrosive chemicals into the water.

However, journalists at the scene could not verify those dramatic claims. The Washington Post noted that reporters and at least eight patrolling officers were completely unable to locate the alleged giant gash.

Sources: The Daily Beast, The Washington Post, Fox News, Truth Social