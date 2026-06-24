List of Trump’s health problems grows as another issue is exposed

He suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, but now somethin else has come to light.

Growing older is a universal reality that catches up with everyone eventually.

When a person holds one of the most stressful jobs on the planet, hiding the physical toll becomes nearly impossible.

For the current American president, keeping up appearances is getting much harder.

Private struggles emerge

A new book details the hidden health problems of Donald Trump. The 80-year-old president faces a growing list of physical symptoms during his second term.

Aides are quietly noticing a major shift behind closed doors. Staff members privately confess that he is finally starting to look his age.

According to the text by two New York Times reporters cited by Daily Beast, the president is dealing with significant hearing loss.

Adjusting the routine

“He was also having trouble hearing, asking people to repeat questions they had just asked,” Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan wrote.

The White House actively altered official events to accommodate his physical limits. Foreign leader press conferences now frequently happen inside the Oval Office instead of the larger East Room.

The authors note this setup works because the sound quality is noticeably better, and it spares the president from standing for a full hour.

Focusing on appearances

Visual changes are clearly bothering the commander in chief.

He suffers from chronic venous insufficiency. This condition makes his legs swell when blood fails to circulate properly back to the heart.

Trump reportedly ordered his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, to publicly defend his ankles during a media briefing.

He even tries to hide bruised hands using cosmetic products. His personal aide constantly carries makeup, scissors, and hairspray to fix any sudden flaws.

The final signs

Staffers routinely observe moments of extreme exhaustion. The president frequently falls asleep during important diplomatic meetings.

The book noted that “whatever thin verbal filter he had in the past was gone,” leaving his staff surprised.

Haberman and Swan reported that anyone spending time with the president could clearly see his moments of fatigue and the way he cupped his hand behind his ear to hear better.

This reality presents a sharp twist of fate. He spent years mocking Joe Biden for showing very similar signs of age. The Daily Beast reported these findings from the newly released book.

Sources: The Daily Beast, New York Times