London mayor blames Trump for insane 2,000% increase in death threats

Khan still manages to mock the bizarre transatlantic situation.

Being a high profile politician comes with intense public scrutiny on a daily basis.

The intense spotlight often brings dark consequences for those standing at the podium. Sometimes the most dangerous rhetoric comes from leaders across the ocean.

A dangerous spike

The Mayor of London is speaking out about a terrifying surge in violent messages targeting his office. Sadiq Khan revealed that his personal safety is frequently compromised by international politics.

His security team recorded a massive spike in danger following the US presidential race. He recently shared the staggering statistics during an interview with Republica cited by Express.

“It’s never nice having death threats and requiring police protection… We did some analysis and when President Trump got elected, the amount of threats I received went up 2,000 percent,” Khan told the publication.

The danger did not fade over time. He noted that the violent intimidation increased by another 100 percent following the recent election of Donald Trump.

Ongoing hostility

The two politicians share a long and bitter history of public feuds. The American leader frequently uses his global platform to criticize the leadership of the British capital.

During a United Nations address last year, the US leader claimed the mayor wanted to impose sharia law on the city. He also attacked Khan regarding immigration policies.

Trump previously claimed the London leader only won his election because so many outsiders had moved into the area. This constant criticism deeply puzzles the British politician.

“People will be wondering what it is about this Muslim mayor who leads a liberal, multicultural, successful city, that means I seem to be living rent free inside Donald Trump’s head,” Khan told ITV.

Fighting back

The London mayor refuses to stay silent against the relentless attacks from Washington. He previously branded the American leader as a racist and an Islamophobe.

Despite the serious security concerns, Khan still manages to mock the bizarre transatlantic obsession. He joked about his constant presence in the thoughts of the president.

“I think I’ve got squatters rights, the amount of time I spend in Donald Trump’s head,” the mayor told ITV.

“I’m just hoping he doesn’t send me an invoice for all the time I’m in there,” he added during the broadcast.

Sources: Daily Express, Republica, ITV