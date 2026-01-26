Maduro’s successor says, she has had “enough” of orders from the U.S.

There are still many unknowns about how the country will move forward following the January 3 operation.

Following the operation, that removed Nicolas Maduro as leader of Venezuela, U.S. President Donald Trump has said that, the U.S. were “going to run” Venezuela without offering a timeline.

But Maduro’s successor, former vice-president under Maduro, now interim leader of the Latin American country, Delcy Rodríguez, seems to be nearing the end of her rope when it comes to being controlled by a foreign government.

CNN, T-Mobile, Le Figaro an other outles reports that Rodríguez told oil sector workers on Sunday, that she has “had enough” of Washington issuing orders to Venezuelan politicians.

Ramping U.S. pressure

Speaking in Puerto La Cruz, Rodríguez said Venezuelans should settle their disputes through domestic politics. The remarks were broadcast on state television and reflect her latest effort to assert autonomy over Caracas’s affairs.

Her comments come as U.S. pressure has ramped up since a military operation on January 3 led to Maduro and his wife being taken to New York to face criminal charges.

Washington has pushed Caracas to resume oil production and align its foreign ties with U.S. interests.

According to Le Figaro, Hector Obregon, head of the state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) said Saturday, that Venezuela is planning an increase in oil production of “at least 18% in 2026”.

It is unclear if this goal comes from the Venezuelan leadership or from U.S. pressure.

Balancing act

Rodríguez, once vice-president under Maduro, has faced a complicated task: keeping factions within Venezuela united while managing expectations from the United States.

Early in her tenure, she signalled a willingness to work with Washington on stability and reconstruction, a departure from past antagonism.

However, she has also emphasised Venezuelan sovereignty, condemning perceived foreign interference and demanding the release of Maduro, whom she and other officials have continued to call the legitimate president.

Internally, Venezuela remains deeply fractured among Maduro loyalists, opposition groups, and those within chavismo disillusioned with past leadership.

