Trump calls Melania a ‘movie star’ at White House event

President Donald Trump praised First Lady Melania Trump during a White House event celebrating Women’s History Month, highlighting the success of her recently released documentary.

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Speaking at the gathering on Thursday, Trump joked that Melania’s growing prominence in film might make her ‘too big for the White House,’ reports the Daily Mail.

Michigan synagogue attack

During the event, Trump also addressed an attack earlier in the day on a synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

“I want to send our love to the Michigan Jewish community and all of the people in the Detroit area following the attack on the Jewish synagogue,” he said.

The president added that he had been fully briefed and described the incident as “a terrible thing.”

Authorities said a man drove a truck carrying explosives into Temple Israel, which also houses a preschool. The vehicle later caught fire and the suspected attacker, who was armed with a rifle, was found dead inside, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

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Melania’s remarks

The First Lady opened the White House event by speaking about her professional journey and encouraging women to pursue ambitious goals.

“As a visionary, I know success is not borne overnight, but rather, takes shape after a long, and sometimes challenging process,” Melania said.

“Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain a laser focus.”

She also highlighted the different industries she has worked in during her career, including fashion, publishing and filmmaking.

Trump praises documentary

After taking the stage, Trump applauded the reception to Melania’s documentary titled Melania.

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“Thank you very much, a movie star, can you believe it?” the president said.

“I think it was number one last night. Streaming last night, was number one.”

He added with a smile: “I don’t know, maybe she’s getting a little too big for the White House.”

Sources: Daily Mail, CNN, statements from White House event



