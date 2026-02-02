Major swedish UN figure resigns over Epstein connection

A senior UN-linked figure has stepped down following fresh scrutiny triggered by newly released documents. The departure comes amid renewed public attention on past associations connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

The resignation follows reporting that raised questions about a private visit made years after Epstein’s criminal conviction.

resignation confirmed

Joanna Rubinstein has left her role as chair of the Swedish UNHCR. The decision was confirmed to Expressen by the organisation’s communications manager.

– Joanna herself has chosen to step down, Ulrika Belin told the newspaper.

Rubinstein’s name surfaced after the latest release of Epstein-related documents, prompting renewed attention to her past interactions.

private island visit

According to Expressen, Rubinstein visited Epstein’s private Caribbean island, Little St. James, in 2012 along with her family. At that time, Epstein had already been convicted of sex crimes against minors.

In an email dated December 26, 2012, Rubinstein thanked Epstein for the visit and described the experience positively.

“Thank you so much for a wonderful lunch and an afternoon in paradise. It was an extra joy for me to finally meet you in person,” she wrote.

Little St. James later became widely known as a central location in Epstein’s abuse network.

later professional role

Three years after the visit, Rubinstein became director of the American branch of the World Childhood Foundation.

The organisation was founded by Queen Silvia and focuses on protecting children from exploitation and abuse.

Expressen notes that the contrast between the foundation’s mission and the Epstein visit has intensified public reaction to the revelations.

response to questions

In an email to Expressen, Rubinstein said she met Epstein only once and described the encounter as a social invitation during a family holiday.

“My family and I were on vacation nearby and were invited by Epstein. It was a social occasion. This was the first and only time I met him,” she wrote.

When asked whether she knew about Epstein’s conviction at the time, Rubinstein replied: “I was aware of the verdict at the time of the visit.

What has subsequently emerged about the extent of the abuse is appalling and something I strongly distance myself from.”

No allegations of wrongdoing have been made against Rubinstein.

Sources: Expressen