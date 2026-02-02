Emails show Musk discussed visits to Epstein’s island despite later denials

Newly released emails complicate Musk’s Epstein account

Newly released government files have revived questions about Elon Musk’s past interactions with Jeffrey Epstein.

The documents include private email exchanges spanning several years.

They appear to complicate Musk’s public account of his relationship with the disgraced financier.

Emails emerge

According to Business Insider, the Justice Department on Friday released roughly three million files from its long-running investigation into Epstein. Among them were emails between Epstein, Musk, and their assistants dating back more than a decade.

In a November 2012 exchange, Epstein asked Musk about flying him by helicopter to his private Caribbean island. “how many people will you be for the heli to island,” Epstein wrote.

Musk replied that he would need two seats, for himself and his then-partner, Tallulah Riley. “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?” Musk asked.

Plans and follow-ups

The emails suggest additional planning beyond that exchange. In December 2013, Musk told Epstein he would be traveling in the Caribbean and asked, “Is there a good time to visit?”

Epstein responded that he would be available in early January 2014. “always space for you,” Epstein wrote. Musk later asked, “When should we head to your island on the 2nd?”

Epstein ultimately canceled that visit, writing that he had been looking forward to spending time together with “just fun on the agenda.”

Other contacts

The files also show repeated attempts by Epstein to meet Musk elsewhere. In February 2013, Musk’s assistant proposed arranging a lunch between the two at SpaceX, suggesting Musk’s offices as the venue, Business Insider reported.

It is unclear from the emails whether that meeting occurred. Musk has previously said Epstein never toured SpaceX facilities.

Additional exchanges show Epstein contacting Musk about work schedules, sleep habits, and potential meetings at conferences, including the Milken Institute event in April 2013.

Musk responds

Musk addressed the revelations on X early Saturday. “No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened,” he wrote.

“I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his ‘Lolita Express’,” Musk added, while acknowledging that some emails could be “misinterpreted.”

Musk has not been accused of wrongdoing. Epstein, who died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, had pleaded guilty to sex offenses in 2008.

