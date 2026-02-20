McDonald’s CEO says weight-loss drug boom could reshape the menu

Weight-loss medications are rapidly changing how millions of people approach food.

Drugs known as GLP-1s are reducing appetites and shifting consumer demand toward lighter, protein-focused meals.

Now, the head of McDonald’s says the fast food giant is watching the trend closely.

Watching consumption trends

During an earnings call on February 11, CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company is closely monitoring how GLP-1 medications are influencing customer behavior, according to USA Today.

A report published in August 2025 by global policy think tank RAND found that nearly 12 percent of Americans have used GLP-1 drugs for weight loss.

Kempczinski said McDonald’s has not yet seen significant financial impact from the growing use of the medications, which are also prescribed for type-2 diabetes.

“We’ve looked pretty hard, and we don’t yet see evidence of [weight loss drugs] really having a material impact on our business,” he said.

Focus on protein

Kempczinski noted that customers using GLP-1 drugs are often interested in protein-rich options.

“Fortunately for us, protein is one of the areas that this consumer, the GLP-1 consumer, is still very much interested in, and we’ve got a great protein offering on our menu,” he said, pointing to items such as Sausage Biscuit sandwiches and McCrispy Strips.

At the same time, he signaled the company is open to adjusting its offerings as eating patterns evolve.

“All of those things are factoring into some of what we’re out there experimenting with and testing with, and ultimately, as we learn more about that and get feedback from our customers, those things could make their way onto the menu,” Kempczinski said.

Changing food choices

GLP-1 medications work by mimicking a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar and appetite, slowing digestion and increasing feelings of fullness.

As a result, many users consume fewer calories and gravitate toward nutrient-dense foods.

The Cleveland Clinic advises people taking GLP-1 drugs to focus on leafy greens, fruits such as apples, lean proteins including fish and chicken, plant-based options like tofu and beans, and whole grains such as oats and quinoa.

For McDonald’s, one of the largest fast food chains in the United States, adapting to these shifts could mean more high-protein, lower-calorie options in the future.

Sources: USA Today, RAND, Unilad.