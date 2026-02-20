‘Already Under Attack’: Stark warning from Berlin

Concerns over Europe’s security are intensifying as senior military figures issue stark assessments of the threat from Moscow. A leading German officer has warned that the continent may already be facing hostile action.

His remarks come amid renewed debate over defence spending and ongoing diplomatic efforts to address Russia’s war in Ukraine.

According to the Express, Major General Wolf-Jürgen Stahl, head of Germany’s Federal Academy for Security Policy, said there is “no question” that President Vladimir Putin would resort to military force against Europe if the opportunity arose.

“When I see how Putin has acted up to now and the way he is, in my assessment, on a mission against the West, then there is no question of whether he will use military means. If he gets the opportunity, he will use them,” Mr Stahl told the German-British Society.

Growing instability

The general argued that Germany is already experiencing cyber attacks originating from Russia and warned that pressure on Europe could escalate further.

Describing the global climate, he said: “It’s turbulent. It’s rough. It’s lawless. It’s in a state of disorder.”

He called on Western nations to reinforce their internal resilience, including within NATO. Germany’s position inside the European Union, its NATO membership, economic strength and social unity were all facing strain, he suggested.

The Express also reports that Mr Stahl criticised US President Donald Trump, describing him as an “erratic dealmaker with authoritarian leanings”, according to comments cited by the Daily Mail.

Defence debate

In the UK, defence policy has also come under scrutiny. An open letter published in the Daily Telegraph and signed by former defence secretaries and senior military figures warned Britain is facing a “1936 moment” amid rising tensions and the war in Ukraine.

The signatories urged the government to raise defence spending to 5% of GDP. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to increase spending to 2.5% next year and 3% after the next election. His spokesman said the Ministry of Defence is working “flat out” to deliver a delayed defence investment plan.

Meanwhile, US-mediated talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Geneva concluded without a breakthrough. Both sides described discussions as “difficult”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “The negotiations were not easy.” He accused Moscow of “trying to drag out negotiations” while continuing its military campaign.

Russia’s Vladimir Medinsky described the talks as “difficult but business-like”, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was “too early” to draw conclusions. Another round of negotiations is expected.

Sources: Express, Daily Mail, Daily Telegraph