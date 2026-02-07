Meghan Markle warned over Netflix future after low ratings

Fresh audience data has raised new questions about Meghan Markle’s prospects in television, with experts pointing to deeper challenges beyond short-term ratings. The figures have prompted renewed debate about where her focus should lie next.

Concerns come as Netflix publishes its latest engagement report.

Netflix numbers

The Express reports that Netflix released viewing data for the second half of 2025, showing the second season of With Love, Meghan ranked 1,224th among the platform’s most-watched programmes between July and December.

An hour-long holiday special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, performed only slightly better, placing 1,022nd overall. The episode featured the Duchess of Sussex preparing gifts and decorations.

Expert assessment

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested the figures reflect wider realities of television production. As quoted by The Express, she said: “I think it just goes to prove that making a successful TV series is not as easy as she might have thought. No doubt people tuned into the first series out of curiosity to see what she had to offer, and I think the show was fine as far as it went.”

Ms Bond also argued that initial interest may not translate into sustained viewership.

Crowded market

According to the Mirror, Ms Bond said the lifestyle genre is already heavily saturated. She added: “Cooking, chatting, style tips etc are commonplace on social media, as well as on TV. There was nothing original about the show and, although Meghan was perfectly pleasant as a presenter, she didn’t really have anything unique to offer, beyond the fact that she’s married to a prince (who hardly appeared).”

She also pointed to the filming location as a missed opportunity, saying viewers were unable to see the couple’s own home life.

Turning to business

The expert suggested Meghan may find greater success focusing on her As Ever lifestyle brand, which she said was showing “signs of potential success”, despite no public sales data.

The brand has drawn mixed reactions since launching products such as candles, tea, honey and jam.

Online backlash

Recent criticism followed a Valentine’s Day product release. Social media users questioned whether the launch offered anything new.

One wrote: “Meghan Markle wants you to know THIS is her Valentine’s Day collection. Nothing else. This is her at her best. She had a year to curate a Valentine collection, and this was what she came up with. This”

Another added: “So lame. Trying to get rid of all that extra inventory.”

A third said: “Are you joking? She puts zero effort into this. It’s getting ridiculous now.”

