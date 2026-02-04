Michelin restaurant announces sudden closure after 16 years

Even strong reviews and industry recognition are no longer guarantees of survival.

Running a fine-dining restaurant is often described as a labour of passion rather than profit.

That reality has been underlined by the sudden closure of a well-regarded restaurant in north-east England.

Sudden closure

Six Rooftop, a restaurant featured in the Michelin Guide, has permanently closed after 16 years in business. The venue served its final customers on February 2.

The restaurant is located on the top floor of the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art in Gateshead. It was added to the Michelin Guide in April 2024.

According to the Daily Express, the closure came with little warning to diners.

Economic pressure

In a statement to customers, the restaurant blamed mounting financial strain.

“Like many in the hospitality sector, we’ve absorbed increasing costs for as long as we could, rather than pass the full impact on to our guests, but the cumulative effect has now become unstable,” the statement said.

Management said efforts had been made to keep the business running.

“After exploring every available option to continue trading we have made the extremely difficult decision to close.”

The statement added that the business had faced “difficult trading conditions, a tough economic climate, and losses over a sustained period.”

Customer arrangements

The restaurant said it would honour outstanding commitments.

“All valid gift vouchers will be refunded; we kindly ask that you contact us on eat@sixbaltic.com with your name and booking details,” the statement said.

It also told customers with upcoming reservations that they would be contacted directly.

“All customers with upcoming bookings, including events, will be contacted to source alternative arrangements or confirm cancellations.”

No details were given about whether the closure would affect other operations linked to the site.

Strong reputation

Despite its financial struggles, Six Rooftop had built a loyal following. The restaurant held an average rating of 4.3 out of five on Tripadvisor at the time of its closure.

One reviewer wrote in November:

“I have to say that having eaten at close to 100 Michelin Starred and Guide restaurants around the world that the the food at Six was up there with the very best of them. Fantastic creativity and use of local produce all passionately explained by head Chef Carlson.”

Another diner said in September: “We had a fantastic experience with this 9 course tasting menu.”

Sources: Daily Express, Tripadvisor