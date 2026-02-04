Ukrainian troops rescued by drones after Russian capture

On the eastern front, seconds can decide whether soldiers live or die.

Battles are often fought not only on the ground, but in the air, where technology can suddenly tip the balance.

One such moment unfolded near Pokrovsk, where Ukrainian troops escaped captivity thanks to a rapid drone intervention.

Captured at post

Ukrainian soldiers were taken prisoner by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group during an attack on an observation post on the Pokrovsk front.

The incident was described in a report by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Airborne Forces.

According to the statement, the Russian group managed to overpower the position before help arrived on the ground.

What followed, however, came from above.

Drones intervene

The Russian threat was quickly spotted by Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance patrolling the area. In response, attack drones were dispatched to the scene.

Units involved included drone operators from the 25th Airborne Brigade “Siceslav”, the 68th Jaeger Brigade “Oleksa Dovbush” and other supporting formations, according to the corps.

As FPV drones approached, they created chaos among the Russian soldiers guarding the captives.

Escape in chaos

The report said the sudden appearance of multiple drones disoriented and distracted the Russians.

Taking advantage of the confusion, the Ukrainian soldiers managed to break free and escape.

As the Russians attempted to hide in bushes and trenches, Ukrainian drone operators launched a rapid series of strikes.

More than ten drones were reportedly involved in the attack.

According to the Ukrainian side, all members of the Russian group were eliminated within minutes.

Rare cavalry attack

The same report talked about another unusual incident on the front.

Ukrainian forces also stopped what was described as a rare Russian cavalry attack near Oleskiivka, on the Aleksandrivka–Novopavlivka axis.

Drone operators from the “Iron Falcons” battalion of the 67th Mechanized Brigade detected a Russian assault group advancing on horseback and struck it with UAV attacks.

“Russian cavalry attacks are not a legend, but a reality, no matter how absurd it may seem,” the unit said.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces continue to probe Ukrainian positions using small assault groups. These include infantry, armoured vehicles and, in some cases, horses, in an attempt to avoid detection and penetrate defences.

Sources: Ukrainian Airborne Forces, Ziare.com, Youtube.