Mind-reading chips? Scientists say brain tech just hit a ‘Tipping Point’

Could a device one day access your private thoughts?

As brain chip technology accelerates into human trials, scientists say the ethical debate must keep pace with the science.

According to Sky News, Professor John Donoghue, a pioneer of brain-computer interfaces, believes society needs to think now about how neural data is protected — even if true “mind reading” remains far off.

“It is a concern,” he said. “As we learn more and more, we can gain more about what you’re thinking about. I think ethically, we need to think about how we protect the data from an individual.”

While current devices cannot interpret complex thoughts, the possibility that unintended signals could be captured has raised questions about privacy and consent.

How the technology works

Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) rely on tiny electrode arrays implanted into specific areas of the brain. These electrodes detect electrical signals produced by neurons and transmit them to a processor, which converts the activity into digital commands.

That can allow a person to move a cursor, generate speech via a computer, or operate a robotic limb.

More than two decades ago, Prof Donoghue’s team at Brown University demonstrated that brain regions responsible for movement remained active even in people with severe paralysis.

“I remember this vividly as we turned it on the very first time,” he said. “Is there going to be anything there or are all the neurons just going to be silent? And when we turned it on, it was just busy with activity… at that point, I knew it was going to work.”

His early BrainGate system proved that deliberate movement could be restored using decoded brain signals.

The clinical push

Now, the field is shifting from laboratory success to regulatory approval. Several companies — including Elon Musk’s Neuralink — are developing implantable systems, and three firms have entered human trials.

“If you want to control a computer, or you want to be able to restore speech, I think there’s no reason why we can’t see those as fast as somebody can produce a device that’s approved,” Prof Donoghue said.

Approval hinges on safety. Devices must operate for years without causing infection, tissue damage or overheating. Even minimal temperature increases can harm brain tissue.

“You can’t have that. The brain tolerates just a degree or two,” he said.

Prof Donoghue believes the field has reached a “tipping point,” with engineering advances finally aligning with medical need — particularly for people paralysed from the neck down.

For now, researchers say the goal is not to read minds, but to restore lost function. Yet as the science advances, the ethical questions are only just beginning.

