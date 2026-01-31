Minnesota Republican drops out of governor race over immigration stance

A Republican contender in Minnesota’s race for governor has stepped aside, delivering a public rebuke of his own party’s approach to immigration enforcement. His exit highlights growing internal tensions as national policies collide with local political realities.

The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny of federal law enforcement actions in the state.

Abrupt withdrawal

According to NBC News, Republican candidate Chris Madel said on Monday that he was ending his campaign for Minnesota governor. In a video posted to X, Madel said he could no longer align himself with the direction taken by national Republicans.

“I cannot support the national Republicans’ stated retribution on the citizens of our state, nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so,” he said.

Madel, an attorney, added that his decision was driven by both principle and political reality.

Enforcement concerns

In the nearly 11-minute video, Madel said he initially supported Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s “originally stated goals” behind Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota. However, he argued that the enforcement effort had expanded beyond targeting serious public safety threats.

He cited examples of US citizens carrying documents to prove their citizenship and said Hispanic and Asian law enforcement officers had been stopped by ICE on what he described as pretextual grounds.

Madel said such actions crossed a line and undermined public trust.

Political fallout

Beyond policy objections, Madel argued that national Republican rhetoric had damaged the party’s prospects in Minnesota. He said it had become “nearly impossible for a Republican to win a statewide election” under the current approach.

NBC News reported that his withdrawal represents one of the strongest internal GOP criticisms to date connected to the handling of a fatal Border Patrol shooting in the state.

Case under scrutiny

Earlier this month, Madel said he assisted ICE officer Jonathan Ross with paperwork to secure Justice Department legal representation if he were sued or charged. Ross is accused of fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good, an incident that triggered protests across Minnesota.

The killing has prompted renewed calls for investigation from Republican lawmakers. Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska said he expected a “prioritized, transparent investigation.” Sen. Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania called for a “full investigation into the tragedy,” while Rep. Max Miller of Ohio said there were “serious unanswered questions about federal use of force in Minnesota.”

Race continues

Despite Madel’s exit, several Republicans remain in contention for the party’s gubernatorial nomination. On the Democratic side, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has filed paperwork that would allow her to run, though she has not confirmed whether she will enter the race.

