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Missing UFO scientist tried to escape secret Pentagon labs before vanishing

Kathrine Frich Kathrine Frich
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William_McCasland
United States Air Force, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The mystery deepens when looking at his final known movements.

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When someone walks away from their everyday life, they always leave behind a trail of unanswered questions.

That puzzle only grows deeper when the missing person holds access to highly classified government files.

Now, newly released police reports are shedding fresh light on a chilling disappearance.

Seeking an exit

Retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland vanished without a trace on February 27. Author Sara Bondink recently used public records requests to uncover hidden details about the days leading up to his sudden departure.

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The files show a March 3 interview between local police and his wife, Susan Wilkerson.

She told authorities her husband was desperately trying to step down from multiple high-level advisory roles connected to national defense secrets.

McCasland was linked to major military groups like Sandia National Laboratories. His wife claimed he wanted to quit out of fear that he was experiencing severe mental decline.

A heavy burden

Just days before he disappeared, the 68-year-old flew to Washington DC to resign from Riverside Research. The nonprofit handles massive technology contracts for the Pentagon and the intelligence community.

According to the Daily Mail, police noted his exact reasoning in their official files.

Authorities wrote in their report: “Upon returning to New Mexico, Neil told Susan that he resigned from the board of Riverside Research because he could not keep up, mentally, with the conversation.”

He left his home shortly after that trip. He left his phone and glasses behind, taking nothing but a pistol. When calling for emergency help, Wilkerson told 911 operators that it appeared he was trying “not to be found.”

The final hours

The mystery deepens when looking at his final known movements. An unidentified woman called the police to report a strange dinner she attended with the veteran officer the night before he went missing.

The witness claimed he was acting very strange. She told police, according to the Law&Crime Network: “[McCasland] was kind of spacey and quiet and you know that that happens with people.”

This case has caught national attention because of the veteran’s alleged ties to secret space programs.

UFO whistleblower David Grusch recently named McCasland as a central figure in classified operations handling non-human craft.

The FBI is currently investigating his case along with several other unusual disappearances involving nuclear and space scientists in New Mexico.

Sources: Daily Mail, Law&Crime Network

This article is made and published by Kathrine Frich, who may have used AI in the preparation

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