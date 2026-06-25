Trump supporter demands monarchy with wild ‘King Barron Trump’ plea

Social media users quickly jumped on the viral footage.

Anniversaries usually offer a chance to look back at shared history.

Large crowds gather to wave flags and celebrate the foundational ideas that originally built a nation. But sometimes, those cheering fans end up completely rewriting the script.

Celebrating independence

Washington recently hosted a massive patriotic festival on the National Mall. The Freedom 250 event was designed to mark the 250th birthday of the United States.

President Donald Trump launched this massive year-long celebration to specifically honor the American rejection of British rule. In 1776, the founding generation fought a bitter war to escape a hereditary monarchy.

The event featured stealth bombers, live music, and a presidential address. Fans traveled from across the country to show their support.

Karen Ontrap drove more than 500 miles from Ohio with her family. Speaking to reporters, she noted they back the president “100%,” according to International Business Times.

A royal request

Not everyone at the party was focused on celebrating an elected republic. During a live broadcast, one attendee took the political devotion to an entirely different level.

A 66-year-old supporter spoke directly with the conservative outlet Right Side Broadcasting Network. He shared a very specific wish for the country.

“My dream is, I’m 66 now… I hope that on my way out, the last thing I witness in this country is President Barron Trump,” the man said.

Then he quickly escalated his political fantasy. He corrected himself by saying, “No, forget it, King Barron Trump. King Barron Trump.”

Missing the irony

The sudden demand for an American king happened at a festival dedicated to fighting off a king. That glaring contradiction did not go unnoticed.

Social media users quickly jumped on the viral footage. Many questioned why the youngest Trump child was being pushed for national leadership.

“Besides being a Trump, why does this guy think Baron is qualified?” one user wrote on X. A different commenter added, “This type of loyalty to a family that doesn’t care about you seems odd to me.”

A third commentator took a sharper tone. They posted, “Wow! That guy didn’t just drink the Trump Kool-Aid. He gave himself a colonic with it.” Barron avoids the spotlight, yet some followers clearly want to hand him a crown.

Sources: International Business Times. Right Side Broadcasting, X