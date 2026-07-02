Multiple British landmarks change names to remove association with Prince Andrew

Historical landmarks often carry names that reflect the era of their creation rather than the values of the modern world.

Over time, communities and businesses frequently decide to rebrand these iconic spaces to better honor cultural heroes. The Express reports that a major shift in identity is about to take place for one famous destination in London.

A new identity

A prominent West End venue is cutting its ties to a controversial royal title. According to a report by The Express, London’s iconic Duke of York’s Theatre will be renamed to distance the building from the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The 66-year-old lost his titles last year over his Epstein connections. Now, the owners are rebranding the landmark to celebrate a creative icon.

ATG Entertainment announced that the choice serves as a “lasting tribute” to Sir Tom Stoppard, the iconic playwright who died in November at age 88.

The owners focused entirely on Stoppard’s immense contribution, calling him one of the “most influential playwrights in British theatre.” The venue originally took its royal name back in 1895.

Honoring a legend

Theater executives believe the new name represents a perfect shift. Andrew Rawlinson, the London business director for ATG Entertainment, explained that the updated title “felt like the right and natural way to keep him among us” during the official announcement.

Rawlinson praised the late writer’s incredible artistic legacy. “Sir Tom Stoppard gave the British theatre some of its most brilliant and best-loved work, and he did it with a wit and a humanity that audiences carried home with them,” Rawlinson said.

The playwright’s four children all welcomed the choice. Ollie, Barny, Will, and Ed Stoppard released a joint statement expressing their pride.

“The West End was close to his heart and we feel sure he would be thrilled and humbled in equal measure by this great honour,” the family stated.

Erasing the title

This rebrand is part of a much larger national trend as businesses quietly scrub the former duke’s name from public view. The Express reported that multiple landmarks have already taken similar steps.

For instance, the Duke of York Stakes horse race is now the Minster Stakes, while a train station pub became the Line and Whistle.

In Northern Ireland, officials voted to rename Prince Andrew Way, while residents near Norwich protested a street with the same moniker. Even a central London pub took down his portrait last year.

Sources: The Express