New blow to Putin’s war chest, as his friends in Europe gets a hard “no” on oil request

The argument is that, there are no longer any valid “technical excuses”.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has repeatedly argued that maintaining Russian energy imports is vital for national security.

Hungary remains heavily reliant on Russian crude, and Orbán has resisted broader European Union efforts aimed at reducing dependence on Moscow’s exports.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has echoed Budapest’s position, claiming Ukraine is using the Druzhba pipeline as political leverage, an allegation Kyiv denies.

Adriatic option explored

Against this backdrop, Bloomberg reported on February 15 2026, that Hungary had opened discussions with Croatia to secure Russian oil deliveries through the Adriatic route.

Budapest has formally asked Zagreb to facilitate shipments via the Adria pipeline after transit through Ukraine was halted.

But now, that request has been thorougly rejected.

Not going to happen

Croatia has turned down a request from Hungary and Slovakia to transport Russian crude through its territory, amid fresh strain over energy supplies in Central Europe.

The Kyiv Independent cites Croatian Economy Minister Ante Susnjar for saying on Feb. 16 that Zagreb would not permit any action that could threaten the region’s fuel stability.

He added that Croatia stands ready to assist within the framework of European Union law and U.S. Treasury OFAC regulations.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline across Ukraine have been suspended since late January due to sustained Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Szijjarto, however, accused Kyiv of halting the flows for “political reasons.”

Energy and war

Susnjar argued that EU states no longer have valid “technical excuses” to remain reliant on Russian crude.

“A barrel bought from Russia may appear cheaper to some countries, but helps fund war and attacks on Ukrainian people. It’s time to stop that war profiteering,” he said.

Hungary and Slovakia had cited their EU sanctions exemption in a joint letter. They said it allows seaborne imports if pipeline deliveries are disrupted.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha recently criticized Budapest’s stance after a Russian strike hit Druzhba infrastructure on Ukrainian territory.

“Hungary made no protest to Russia about it. They could not even pronounce the word ‘Russia,'” he wrote on X, adding that Moscow ceased to be a dependable supplier when it launched its invasion.

Sources: Reuters, AP, Kyiv Independent