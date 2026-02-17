Putin’s Russia so short of men soldiers now work as firefighters

Across Russia, labour shortages are becoming impossible to ignore.

With hundreds of thousands of men tied up in the war effort, key sectors are struggling to find enough hands to keep services running.

Now the strain appears to have reached an unexpected place: the country’s fire brigades.

Soldiers to fill the gap

Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations plans to transfer military personnel into regional fire departments to address a growing shortage of firefighters, according to independent outlet Meduza.

Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov told a State Duma committee that low wages have made it difficult to recruit and retain both rank-and-file firefighters and specialists.

A joint initiative between the ministry and the Ministry of Defense has already been approved in principle.

If President Vladimir Putin signs off on the proposal, lawmakers will need to amend fire safety legislation to formally allow soldiers to serve in fire units.

War impact at home

Fire services are not the only institutions facing staffing problems. Meduza reports that Russia’s Interior Ministry and prison service are also dealing with personnel shortages.

Experts say the war in Ukraine is a major factor.

Military contracts offer significantly higher pay than many public sector jobs, drawing workers away from civilian roles.

Officials have not specified how many troops could be reassigned or what level of training would be required before they begin firefighting duties.

A wider shift?

The move may signal broader changes as Moscow looks for ways to plug gaps caused by the prolonged conflict.

It remains unclear how firefighters or the public will respond. Any change would require parliamentary approval before implementation.

For now, the proposal underscores the domestic pressures building inside Russia as the war continues.

Sources: Meduza; O2.