New book explores Cold War nuclear experiments on troops

A new book by Polish journalist Łukasz Dynowski revisits a little-known chapter of Cold War history, when nuclear weapons were tested in the presence of soldiers.

In his book “Atomowi. Nuclear Tests on Humans,” Dynowski describes how thousands of young troops were placed near atomic explosions during military experiments.

The accounts, he says, reveal both fascination with the power of nuclear weapons and lasting trauma among those who took part, reports WPTech.

Witnessing the blast

Speaking in an interview cited by WP Tech, Dynowski said the story first captured his attention because of the haunting imagery described by veterans.

“The image of the bones, the entire spine, visible through the skin, simply captivated me. I thought it was an incredible story, one that few people in Poland know about,” he said.

Many people associate nuclear weapons mainly with Hiroshima and Nagasaki, he noted. Yet during the Cold War, soldiers were brought to test sites in places such as the Nevada desert and remote Pacific islands.

Some of the men were positioned in trenches only a few kilometers from the blast as atomic and thermonuclear devices detonated.

Secret experiments

According to Dynowski, many of the operations were highly classified. Soldiers were reportedly not warned about radiation risks and were often given little or no protective equipment.

Instead, they were told they were participating in an important mission that would make history.

The troops were sometimes instructed to remain in the blast zone while scientists observed what happened when radioactive clouds moved across the area.

Dynowski describes the participants as “guinea pigs,” saying thousands of young soldiers were exposed to such conditions.

Lasting consequences

Years later, many veterans began reporting serious health problems.

Some developed cancer, while others said illnesses also affected their families, including children and grandchildren.

One soldier, dying of cancer, reportedly said shortly before his death: “My own government did this to me.”

Dynowski also notes that similar tests were carried out by Britain during its nuclear program, with veterans there still seeking compensation.

Mixed feelings

Despite the suffering described by many veterans, some participants expressed pride in having taken part.

Dynowski said some believed the demonstrations of nuclear power helped prevent a direct war between superpowers.

By showing the destructive potential of atomic weapons, they argue, the United States and the Soviet Union were deterred from launching a full-scale conflict that could have devastated the world.

Sources: WP Tech, o2.pl